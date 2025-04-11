NBA Protests Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers, Moves 2025 General Conference To Enugu

The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has moved its 2025 Annual General Conference to Enugu State in protest of President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that NBA said the state of emergency, the appointment of a sole administrator and the National Assembly’s action were unconstitutional.

In a statement, on Thursday, NBA President, Afam Osigwe (SAN) stated that holding the 2025 Annual General Conference meeting in Port Harcourt would be an endorsement of the illegalities in Rivers State.

NBA further accused Rivers State Sole Administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) of flouting court rulings.

It read: “The announcement that Port Harcourt, the Garden City, would host the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC) of our Association was met with widespread enthusiasm. Indeed, prior to the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025, registration figures had soared, reflecting the excitement and eagerness of members to attend. However, the unfortunate turn of events in Rivers State has understandably stalled the momentum and affected advanced preparations for the Conference.

“Currently, Rivers State is being governed by a retired military officer, appointed as a Sole Administrator, who operates with a command-style approach that disregards constitutional provisions, court decisions, and pending litigation. His actions have undermined democratic institutions and processes, flouting the rule of law with impunity. Though clad in civilian attire, he governs as though the state is under military rule.

“The voices of our members, particularly those calling for a change of venue, grew stronger over time. We convened meetings with the Chairmen of NBA branches in Rivers State and held an emergency session of the National Executive Council (NEC) on the 27th of March, 2025. The overwhelming consensus was that the NBA could not, in good conscience, proceed with the AGC in a state governed unconstitutionally by a Sole Administrator.

“The NEC reaffirmed that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State violates Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution. It further noted that the suspension of elected officials and democratic institutions contravenes Sections 11 and 188 of the Constitution. The purported ratification by the National Assembly, executed via voice vote rather than the constitutionally required two-thirds majority amounts to a grave constitutional subversion. Even if the proper procedure had been followed, it would not legitimize an unconstitutional proclamation.

“Given these undemocratic developments, Port Harcourt can no longer be considered a justifiable venue for the 2025 AGC. To hold our flagship event in such circumstances would amount to a tacit endorsement of constitutional violations and subversion of the rule of law.

“The NBA has taken a principled position in accordance with the law: the appointment of a Sole Administrator in Rivers State is unconstitutional. Consequently, and in alignment with the overwhelming position of NEC and the broader membership, we are compelled to relocate the 2025 AGC to a state where constitutional democracy remains intact.

“We are pleased to announce that the 2025 Annual General Conference will now be held in the historic Coal City of Enugu. The city possesses the infrastructure and capacity to host a conference of our scale and significance. We are confident that, with concerted efforts, this change of venue will not compromise our commitment to delivering a successful and impactful Conference.

“We call on all members and stakeholders to lend their full support as we embark on this new path. With unity, diligence, and a shared commitment to our values, we will make this transition a resounding success.”