Natasha Reacts To Akpabio’s Petition Over Assassination Plot

Suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has vehemently responded to the formal petition filed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, accusing her of criminal defamation and incitement.

In the petition, Akpabio alleged that Akpoti-Uduaghan falsely accused him of plotting her assassination. The Senate President described the claim as a “heinous lie” and accused the senator of spreading falsehoods to damage his reputation and incite unrest.

The petition, filed on April 3, was addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and copied to the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

The allegations stemmed from comments made by Akpoti-Uduaghan on April 1 during her visit to Kogi State.

In his petition, Akpabio stated, “This statement is not only a heinous lie but a reckless and deliberate attempt to damage my reputation, endanger my life and security, and incite political unrest. It is a calculated act of blackmail and character assassination, designed to portray me as a political villain. The severity of this false allegation, and the fact that it has gained public traction, makes it necessary that law enforcement agencies treat it with the urgency it deserves.”

Akpabio further stressed that the allegations were a “deliberate attempt” to undermine him and destabilize the political atmosphere.

Akpoti-Uduaghan Defends Her Statements

Reacting through her legal counsel, Victor Giwa, in an interview with Punch, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan acknowledged receiving Akpabio’s petition but firmly rejected the accusations, asserting that her statement was neither a political maneuver nor an attempt to incite unrest.

According to her legal team, Akpoti-Uduaghan explained that the allegations she made were a “desperate cry for help” and that she was speaking out of genuine concern for her safety.

Giwa said, “She has received the petition and has responded. What happened when she made that statement was her crying out to the general public to understand what she is exposed to.”

Naija News reports that Giwa condemned the decision to withdraw Natasha’s security details shortly after she was suspended from the Senate, despite her being a politically exposed person with valid concerns for her safety.

He added, “You are aware that the Senate President ordered the withdrawal of her security. If somebody has committed gross misconduct, what has that got to do with the withdrawal of her security?

“I mean, you say she’s not going to the office, okay fine, I mean, you don’t need the security to enter the office.

“You did stop her from coming to carry out her legislative duty as a senator but she has her life outside the Senate complex. And she’s a politically exposed person and you ordered her security details to be withdrawn!”