Makinde, Aiyedatiwa, Ministers, Others Attend France Business Forum In Paris

Several Nigerian state governors and top federal officials joined international delegates at the France Business Forum held in Paris on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that the attendance of the officials signalled a concerted effort to deepen economic ties between Nigeria and France while also attracting foreign investment into the country.

Among the high-profile Nigerian delegation were the Governors of Oyo, Kaduna, Ogun, and Lagos States, Seyi Makinde, Senator Uba Sani, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, and Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who other key Nigerian officials accompanied.

The delegation also included Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The forum provided a strategic platform for Nigerian leaders to engage with French investors and business leaders, focusing on opportunities across various sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, technology, and renewable energy.

The discussions were centered on fostering mutually beneficial partnerships and promoting Nigeria as a viable investment destination.

Highlighting Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to improve its business environment, the discussions also showcased the country’s reform initiatives aimed at improving the ease of doing business across Nigerian states.

The presence of multiple governors and ministers from Nigeria underscored the country’s commitment to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and diversifying its economy.