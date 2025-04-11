LP Crisis: I’m The One That Should Take Over From Abure – Apapa

The factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, has said he should be the one to take over from Julius Abure.

Naija News reports that Apapa said he is the oldest Deputy National Chairman of LP and should take over from Abure since the Supreme Court set aside Appeal Court judgment that affirmed him as national chairman.

Speaking with Arise News on Thursday, Apapa stressed that he is the closest in rank to Abure and should lead the party.

“If the National Chairman of the party, for whatever reasons at all, is unable to perform his role as a chairman, the Deputy Chairman of the party takes over. It’s automatic. I don’t have to derive authority from anybody because the Constitution has allowed me to do that. That is the function of a Deputy National Chairman. Unfortunately, among all the Deputy National Chairmen, I happen to be the oldest. Among them, on the list of the hierarchy, I’m the next person to Abure.

“On the list of officers, I’m the next person to Abure, which means I am the closest person to him in rank and everything. So if he has any problem at all, that warrants him to step aside, I’m the only person who can take over. It is clearly stated here,” he said.

According to him, he planned to save the party and would not run for office. He said the North should produce the next chairman of the party, because the late former Chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, did not finish his term before his death.

“I don’t know whether you have seen a copy of my address when I was making the declaration. I said one of the things that I intend to do, that I think should make them believe that I am ready to save the party, in the sense that I’m not prepared to contest for office of the National Government. And I intend to stay for only six months. Thirdly, I intend to zone the National Chairman of the party to the north. Because the man who died, Alhaji Abdulsalam, is from the north and he stayed for a few months before he died. So that should allow them to produce the next chairman. And I’ve made this promise right from the start,” he added.