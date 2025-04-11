Kidnappers Detain Church Official Who Delivered Ransom For Release Of Kaduna Pastor

The abductors of Pastor Samson Ndah Ali of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Mararaba Aboro, located in the Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have freed him.

However, the kidnappers have reportedly retained the church’s financial secretary, Yusuf Shehu Ambi, who delivered the ransom to them.

Naija News understands that Pastor Ali, aged 30, was whisked away from his residence in the early morning hours of April 8, just two weeks after his church assignment.

The abductors had initially requested a ransom of ₦100 million.

An anonymous source, citing safety reasons, informed Daily Trust that the elderly church official had gone to deliver an undisclosed amount of money to facilitate Pastor Ali’s release but was subsequently detained by the kidnappers.

“The pastor was freed, but the kidnappers decided to detain the man who brought the ransom. We don’t know why, and the community is in shock,” the source said.

However, security authorities have yet to issue any response on the development as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Kebbi State Government has reported the successful rescue of a 400-level student at the Federal University Birnin Kebbi, Augustine Madubiya, who was kidnapped from an off-campus hostel.

Naija News understands that police operatives located and rescued the student in the Dakingari forest within the Suru Local Government Area after tracking the kidnappers.

Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Umar Tafida, along with Police Commissioner Sani Bello and Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Zaiyan Muhammad, visited the site of the abduction at the off-campus hostel.

In announcing the rescue, the Deputy Governor emphasized the state’s dedication to ensuring the safety of students in all higher education institutions throughout Kebbi.

Tafida mentioned that the rescued student had been taken to a hospital for a medical assessment.

The State Commissioner of Police provided additional information, stating that the kidnappers abandoned the student due to ongoing pressure from law enforcement. He also confirmed that no ransom was paid for the student’s release.