Just In: Yakubu Confirms Imminent ‘Exit’ As INEC Chairman, Bids Colleagues Goodbye

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has signaled the end of his tenure, bidding farewell to colleagues at a regional election conference in Banjul, Gambia.

Speaking at the extraordinary general assembly of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), Yakubu confirmed that this was his final appearance as INEC Chairman, as his tenure ends later this year.

According to Western Post, the INEC Chairman called for greater collaboration among West African election management bodies and expressed optimism about the restoration of democracy in countries currently under military rule in the region.

Yakubu’s remarks come amid speculation about his removal by President Bola Tinubu, following his absence at INEC’s office during a visit by opposition party leaders. However, his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, clarified that Yakubu was on an official assignment abroad, and that National Commissioner Sam Olumekun was acting in his absence.

As the search for Yakubu’s successor intensifies, discussions among regional and political leaders are ongoing regarding the appointment process. Some have argued that the next INEC Chairman should come from a region outside the Southwest, while others emphasize the need for competence over regional or ethnic considerations.

Notably, no Yoruba individual has ever served as the INEC Chairman since the commission’s inception in 1960, a point raised by those advocating for regional balance. However, others argue that the selection should prioritize credibility, competence, and fairness, rather than regional representation.

Naija News understands that Yakubu’s tenure as INEC Chairman is set to expire in November, 2025.