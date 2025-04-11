IPOB’s Call To Shun Army Recruitment Shaky As Gov Otti Vows To Throw Weight Behind Nigerian Army

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti has promised to assist in orienting Abia youths for recruitment into the Nigerian Army.

This is coming after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) called on Igbo youths to shun recruitment and rather opt for farming.

IPOB claimed that Igbo recruits are often sent into deadly conflict zones with Boko Haram in the North due to what it describes as “ethnic prejudice” within the Army.

However, Otti, while addressing a delegation of the Year 2025 Nigerian Army in the Government House, Umuahia on Wednesday, said the government would set up the necessary structures to make sure that Abia youths who fall within the Army recruitment age bracket are mobilised and sensitised.

Otti, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba said, “We will help to make sure that Abians, especially the youths, will embrace this opportunity.

“We are going to set up the necessary structures to make sure that those who fall within the age bracket that is being targeted will also see the need to be part of the general progress, of the general vision of the Nigerian Army in order to make sure that there is adequate security in this nation.

“We will also pass the information to youths who are within the catchment group, being targeted for this exercise

“One thing we can assure you (the Nigerian Army) is that going forward, this sensitisation is going to become more regular.”

He commended the Nigerian Army for its interest in ensuring that the South-East is fully integrated into the Nigerian Army, saying that it was good that the institution had continued to interface with those at the local level, the mayors and the traditional institutions.

“I want to deeply appreciate you. We are quite impressed by the professionalism that the Nigerian Army has continued to display.

“Coming around at a time like this to make sure that the South-East is fully integrated into the Nigerian Army is the way to go,” Otti stated.