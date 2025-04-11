IPOB Demands Unconditional Release Of Nnamdi Kanu, Says His Warnings Have Come True

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has once again demanded the unconditional release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, asserting that many of his warnings about Nigeria’s security and political landscape have become reality.

In a statement by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group highlighted that several concerns raised by Kanu years ago—particularly regarding rising insecurity and political instability—have now materialized, underscoring the urgency of revisiting Nigeria’s structure.

Kanu, who was arrested and extradited in 2021, has been in detention for nearly four years on charges related to his separatist advocacy.

IPOB maintains that his predictions about escalating violence and governance issues have been vindicated by recent developments across the country.

The group cited past speeches by Kanu, dating as far back as 2014, in which he reportedly warned of worsening insecurity and significant political shifts, including the growing activities of armed groups in different regions.

“The recent events in Nigeria reflect what Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had long warned about. His concerns about insecurity, national disunity, and the marginalization of various ethnic groups have continued to unfold,” the statement read.

Reiterating its stance on Nigeria’s structure, IPOB argued that the country’s forced amalgamation has been a source of persistent conflict and underdevelopment.

The group called for a peaceful dialogue and a referendum to allow indigenous ethnic groups to determine their own political and cultural destinies, following democratic precedents seen globally.

“We believe the lasting solution lies in giving ethnic nationalities the opportunity to decide their own paths. This must be achieved through peaceful means and mutual respect,” the statement added.

IPOB also described Kanu’s continued detention as unjust, urging the federal government to grant his immediate and unconditional release.

The group called on key stakeholders to support discussions on restructuring Nigeria to ensure fairness and justice for all.

The statement concluded with an appeal for unity among Nigerians in addressing the nation’s security challenges and reaffirmed IPOB’s commitment to non-violence and the protection of its people.