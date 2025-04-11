Ibas Is Acting Wike’s Script In Rivers, It Will Explode – Briggs Warns

Niger Delta Activist, Ann-Kio Briggs, has alleged that the appointment of local council administrators by Rivers State’s Sole Administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, was Nyesom Wike’s plan.

Naija News reports that the Rivers State political activist said Ibas failed to realize that he should be neutral.

Speaking with Arise News on Thursday, Briggs stressed that Ibas’ actions could lead to violent reaction from the people.

According to her, the Rivers Sole Administrator removed all appointees of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and replaced them with people loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wike.

Mrs. Briggs stated that the Sole Administrator had no right to appoint sole administrators for the local governments.

Her words: “There is serious concern. I can take the responsibility for that and say that to you as a Rivers daughter that there is serious concern because this is the sort of thing that will explode. You will not be able to control it.

“I’ve been in Abuja for a couple of days for some meetings. Yesterday (Wednesday) while I was in the meeting my phone was it wasn’t ringing off the hook because it was on silent but the lights were flashing because I was receiving messages and when I was looking at the messages I couldn’t believe what I was seeing that he had appointed local government chairman.

“Now he is an illegal, the administrator. He had appointed local government administrators to act as chairman. He has no such right constitutionally. The constitution does not give him those rights. I do not believe that President Tinubu asked him when you get to Reva State dismantle what you find there and agitate the people of Rivers State.

“He is not neutral. He is working a script. He is playing out a script and I mean we all know what script he is playing out but this is dangerous. The script he is playing out is the script of Nyesom Wike because the people that are being appointed right now, as I speak to you being removed, are people that Fubara put there. The people that he, Ibas, is bringing in are majorly Wike’s people. It is a disaster.”