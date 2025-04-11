‘I Was So Lost, Tortured’ – Omotola Ekeinde Laments Over Son’s Choice Of Music

Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has lamented over her son’s choice of music.

Naija News reports that the thespian in a post via Instagram on Thursday, April 10, 2025, recalled an experience with her son while going to the gym.

Omotola, who said she missed songs played in the 90s, said she was lost and felt trapped while her son was playing and singing a song in the car.

She wrote, “So I decided to go to the gym with these adult children! Never felt more trapped in my life! @michael_ekeinde. Ah, I miss my 90s music.. I was so lost. I don’t even think they remembered I was trapped in their car

“I posted this on my stories, and many asked me to post it on my page. Hmm. Not sure if it’s cause they find it funny or enjoy I was being tortured!”

In related news, veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has said he expects his daughter, Valerie, to either get married, complete her PhD or leave his house before 2027.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known while celebrating his daughter’s 25th birthday.

In the post via his Instagram page, Kanayo showered his daughter with blessings and admiration.

Kanayo also reminisced about how his daughter would often challenge him for being away on movie sets.

He explained that constant travel is part of the job for successful actors and expressed gratitude for remaining active and in demand in the industry