I May Be Expelled From APC, I’ve Been To Prison Twice For Saying The Truth – Ndume

The Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, has expressed concerns over a possible decision to expel him from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ndume, however, noted that he is not afraid of suspension or expulsion from the party.

According to the lawmaker, he has already been to prison twice for publicly saying the truth to those in power, and he has no intention to stop speaking the truth despite the repercussions that may follow.

Naija News reports Ndume made the submissions on Friday during an interview with Channels Television.

The outspoken lawmaker said democrats have been pushed out of power in Nigeria and those ruling the country are mostly kakistocrats and kleptocrats.

“If you have kakistocrats and kleptocrats dominating the democratic space, you have a problem because the democrats have been abandoned. I said it before, it cost me my job, and I don’t know whether next now I will be expelled from the party for saying this,” he said.

Fate Of Tinubu In 2027

During the interview, he also expressed worries that President Bola Tinubu may not win the 2027 elections majorly because he is not carrying real politicians along in his administration and because of the policies of his government, which has caused economic hardship for Nigerians.

He said that while the current political pointers are not good for Tinubu’s re-election bid, there is a chance to turn things around if the President changes his style of governance.