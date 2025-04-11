‘I Almost Died After My Mom’s Death’ – Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has opened up about her near-death experience after the demise of her mother in the wake of the 2023 general election.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in her latest interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, recounted the loss of her marriage, her mother’s death and her defeat in the Lagos State gubernatorial election.

Speaking on the issue of not caring for the late cast of ‘Jenifa Dairy’, Esther, Funke said she was going through a lot and was wrongly accused of not caring for the late actress.

The thespian also revealed that she is solely responsible for the well-being of her children with estranged husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz.

She said, “I do not like to mourn. I remember when my mom passed on, I just wanted to get out of it quickly. I like to get out of situations quickly. I do not allow myself to break down, and it affected me after my mom’s death. And I almost died.

“My heart was aching and something happened online. For the first time I took my phone, I went live on social media and I’m like, you all should leave me alone. Do I know this person? No, this person came to act in my movie, got paid, and left. Why are you accusing me of something I didn’t do wrong?

“Do you know what I’m going through? I lost my mum, my marriage fell apart, I lost in politics, I have to get back to work, I have to earn a living. I have children I’m raising alone and you are stressing me. So, for the first time, I cried. I broke down for weeks.”