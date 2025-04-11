Herder Missing, 60 Cattle Stolen In Plateau Community

A herder has disappeared, and 60 cattle were allegedly stolen in the Murish community of Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Chairman of the Coalition of Fulani Registered Organisations in Bokkos, Sale Yusuf Adamu, identified the missing herder as Abdullahi Suleiman and confirmed that the incident happened while he was grazing livestock.

“On April 9, 2025, about 60 cattle belonging to Alhaji Sulaiman Musa and Alhaji Hudu (Habane) Adamu were rustled in Murish.

“One of the herders, Malam Abdullahi Sulaiman, was taken along with the animals toward the Mangun, Ampang, Kerang, Kwambun, and Panyam areas,” Adamu said.

He urged security operatives to intervene, rescue the herder, recover the stolen cattle, and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

However, when contacted by Daily Trust, the Youth Chairman of the Mwaghavul Youth Movement (MYM) in Mangu, Datu Mathias Joseph, acknowledged hearing rumours of the event but refuted claims that any cattle was stolen in the area.

“I spoke to my unit leader in the area, and he said the Fulani are accusing them of rustling cattle, but he hasn’t seen any cattle around there in a long time,” he said.

Attempts to reach Operation Safe Haven’s spokesperson, Major Samson Zhakom, and Plateau State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, for comments were unsuccessful as they did not respond to inquiries.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Yusuf Ibrahim Babayo, appealed for calm among members.

“I urge our members not to take the law into their own hands. The incident has been reported to Operation Safe Haven, and we trust the security agencies are working to recover the cattle,” he said.