‘Hear The Truth’ – Nollywood Actress, Doris Ogala Opens Up On Having S3x With Popular Pastor

Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, has opened up about her sexual relationship with the founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministries (MLMM), Chris Okafor.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a series of posts via her Instagram page on Thursday, April 10, 2025, said she had decided to tell the world the truth after God gave her another chance to live.

Doris said she died and saw herself in heaven, but God sent her back.

She wrote, “I died, as you are seeing me here. I was dead physically. But I was in heaven, and he said to me, my child, ‘Go back is not yours yet’.

“I saw myself in heaven. Very peaceful. All my burden was lifted. I didn’t want to come back. It was so cool and smooth. The feeling is out of this world. I waz a queen. I had servants and gold coins everywhere. Believe me this is what I saw.

“But I was led through a beautiful passage that said to me, “It was not my turn yet. I should wait for my turn.”

In another post, the movie star confessed to having sex with pastor Okafor and promised to share details of the story and her pregnancy.

She added, “Pastor Chris Okafor, we fucked everywhere. Chizoba, Obum, I will tell my story, the pregnancy. Am coming! Now, let the whole world hear the truth. I’ve suffered so much, your daughters. We wore the same clothes. Let me tell my story. Now, I’ve been given a second chance to live. Most pastors are not what they seem. I’ve been down.”