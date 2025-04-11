“He Made Me Drink My Own Urine” – Woman Accuses Ex-Premier League Footballer Of Physical, Sexual Violence

A former Premier League footballer, Dimitri Payet, is under investigation by police following serious accusations from a woman in Brazil who claims she was subjected to “physical, psychological, and sexual violence” by him.

The woman, Larissa Natalya Ferrari, a 28-year-old lawyer, alleges that Payet attacked her, leaving visible marks on her body, and subjected her to ongoing abuse between January 25 and February 6 of this year.

In her account, Larissa disclosed that she had been in an extramarital affair with Payet, now 38, from September 2024 to March 2025. Payet, who is married with four children, has not yet publicly responded to the allegations.

In an interview with the Brazilian news outlet G1, Larissa shared the details of the alleged abuse that occurred during her time with Payet, who now plays for Vasco da Gama in Brazil.

She said, “During sexual intercourse, he started to hit me, step on my face, my body. I was afraid to say anything because I knew it was a punishment for my mistake and if I didn’t accept the punishment, I could lose him. So, yeah, I ended up accepting it.”

She also claimed that Payet exploited her psychological vulnerabilities. “Dimitri knew about my psychological problems, using this against me. Dimitri convinced me to put my head in the trash, in the toilet, made me drink my own urine and other sexual bizarre acts,” she recounted in her testimony.

Larissa has since left Rio de Janeiro and is reportedly undergoing psychological and psychiatric treatment following the alleged ordeal.