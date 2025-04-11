Gov. Zulum Meets Security Chiefs After Fresh Alarm Over Boko Haram Activities In Borno

As part of fresh efforts to dismantle Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State, Governor Babagana Zulum held a strategic meeting with Nigeria’s military chiefs in Abuja on Thursday.

Naija News understands the meeting held separately behind closed doors with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar.

According to sources from the meeting quoted by Vanguard, the stakeholders discussed how to strengthen military operations in the Northeast, improve intelligence sharing, and address the recent surge in attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Some of the dignitaries who also attended the meeting include the senators representing Borno South, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Borno North, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, and Borno Central, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan.

The security meeting came a few hours after Governor Zulum on Tuesday, called for reinforced interventions in the war against Boko Haram and other insurgents in Borno State.

He lamented that Boko Haram now attacks and kidnaps people in many communities in Borno State almost on a daily basis without any confrontation from security forces.

The Borno Governor made the observation during the Special Expanded Security Meeting (ESM) in Maiduguri, the state capital.