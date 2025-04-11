‘Gov Oborevwori Is Doing Everything Possible To Join APC’ – Nwoko

The Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has asserted that the state Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, is doing everything possible to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Nwoko made this claim on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Ogwashi-Uku, Oshimili north local government area, during the APC Women Support Group in collaboration with Rita Daniels Single Parenthood, Girl Child Initiative, and Regina Daniel’s Charity and Dev Foundation.

While vowing that nothing will stop the creation of an Anioma state, the Senator said Governor Oborevwori’s Aides are all anti-Anioma and afraid to see another state created for their selfish interests.

Nwoko noted that he joined APC after meeting on January 1, 2025, with President Bola Tinubu and subsequently met with the Senate President and other APC leaders and stakeholders who told him Anioma state creation could only be their project if he joins APC.

He said, “It is now at a public hearing after passing the second reading. Then, it will be back to the Senate for a third hearing and eventually go to the President for assent.

“From the Delta north first Senator Osakwe, through Nwaoboshi, Okowa, they were all afraid because they don’t want the state shared. They don’t know the advantages of state creation, such as having two governors, two deputies, more lawmakers, and other developments.

“The only party that will make it happen is APC. If there is anybody in other political parties, it is because of their stomach but not for the interest of the Anioma people.

“If l am pushing and l have the President with me, wouldn’t l need to join APC? They said it was my project since l was in PDP, but if l wanted it to be their project, l should join APC. l want it to be their project. All APCs on the committee support the creation of the Anioma state.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori is doing everything possible to join the APC. The APC is a good party; if he comes, there will be competition. So everybody should join the APC now to position themselves because the next Governor, Senators, Reps, and Assembly members will join the APC in Delta state.”