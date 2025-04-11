Ghana Set To Investigate Demise Of Nigerian Boxer, Segun Olanrewaju

The Ghanaian Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has established a seven-member committee to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju.

Segun Olanrewaju tragically passed away at Korle-Bu Hospital following a collapse during his bout at the Trust Sports Emporium Boxing Arena at Bukoum last month. This unfortunate event has ignited important discussions regarding the health and safety protocols in place for athletes, particularly within the context of the Bel 7 Star Ghana Boxing League.

In response to this critical situation, the Sports Minister has committed to a comprehensive inquiry, marking the formation of this investigative committee as an initial and significant step forward.

Leading the committee is Retired Major Amarkai Amarteifio, accompanied by distinguished members including former President of the Ghana Boxing Authority, Peter Zwennes, alongside veteran sports journalists Ekow Ansah and Samuel Bartels.

Additional committee members include Eddie Pappoe, Juliana Addo-Yobo, and Martin Engmann, all of whom bring valuable perspectives to the inquiry.

The committee is tasked with assessing whether the organizers of the boxing league match adhered to appropriate safety measures to prevent such tragedies.

The terms of reference indicate that the committee will investigate the precise circumstances leading to the death of Olanrewaju on March 29, 2025, at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Key responsibilities include evaluating whether the organizers and promoters of the match implemented adequate safety precautions aligned with international standards and whether the licensing authorities in Nigeria exercised due diligence in approving Olanrewaju for an international match in Accra, considering his qualifications and experience.

The Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) has expressed significant concerns regarding the circumstances leading up to Olanrewaju’s passing, emphasizing what they perceive as negligence on the part of the Ghana Boxing Authority.

They have raised several critical points, such as issues related to weight differentials, noting that Olanrewaju was allowed to compete in a light-heavyweight challenge at a weight of 85kg, which is categorized as cruiserweight. Additionally, they allege that no pre-fight medical assessment was conducted at the weigh-in.

Moreover, the NBBofC highlighted discrepancies in the scheduling, asserting that their approval letter designated March 28 for the fight, while the event took place on March 29 without any prior notification about the date change.

An autopsy on Olanrewaju confirmed that his cause of death was sudden cardiac arrest during the match. The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after collapsing during his fight against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League.

Olanrewaju had a commendable boxing career, having competed professionally since his debut in 2019. Over the course of 24 fights, he achieved 13 victories (12 by knockout), alongside nine losses and two draws, and was a former National and West African light-heavyweight champion.