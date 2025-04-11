Former Ohanaeze Spokesperson Calls Out Northern Governors Over Herdsmen Crisis

A former spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chuks Ibegbu, has urged Northern governors to openly denounce the violent activities of herdsmen in Southern Nigeria.

He criticized the continued silence of Northern leaders regarding attacks in several Southern states, emphasizing the need for them to speak up.

Although he disapproved of the jungle justice meted out to some Northerners in Edo State in March, Ibegbu expressed disappointment that Northern governors and prominent figures have remained quiet about the killings of farmers in states like Ondo, Enugu, and Ebonyi, allegedly carried out by suspected herdsmen.

“The Northern Governors and their notable people should also show concern when killer herdsmen commit atrocities in the South and other parts of the country. We cannot build the nation of our dream with this mindset,” Ibegbu stated.

In addition to addressing insecurity, he called on President Bola Tinubu to cut down on his foreign trips and focus on tackling Nigeria’s economic crisis.

Ibegbu also cautioned the president against appointing individuals with histories of financial misconduct as ambassadors, warning that such decisions would negatively influence Nigerian youths.

“[They] will now see looting and corruption as ladder for future promotion,” he warned.