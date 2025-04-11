Five PDP Govs Plotting Defection To APC, Other Parties As NEC Meeting Remains In Limbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is facing a deepening political crisis as discontent grows among its governors and top stakeholders, threatening its future barely two years after the 2023 presidential election loss.

Sources within the party have revealed to Nigerian Tribune that the 12 PDP governors have distanced themselves from the party’s national leadership, casting doubt on the upcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for May. This internal rift has raised concerns that the party may be ill-prepared for the 2027 electoral cycle.

Reports indicate that at least five PDP governors are considering alliances with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) or a new political coalition expected to form ahead of the next elections. This shift comes amid an ongoing internal crisis tied to the influence of the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his allies within the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The national leadership remains fractured, with many NWC members opposing Acting National Chairman Ambassador Iliya Damagum due to his perceived loyalty to Wike. This division has effectively stalled the party’s ability to respond to major national issues, leaving it a weak opposition force.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, one of the PDP governors, recently took a stand by endorsing Sunday Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the party, opposing Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s claims to the same position.

However, Makinde’s relationship with Wike remains unclear, especially following their previous collaboration in the G5 group, which opposed the PDP presidential ticket in 2023.

Tensions between Wike and other PDP governors, such as Bala Mohammed of Bauchi and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, have not led to support for the national leadership, further eroding party unity.

In recent months, governors have avoided the national secretariat in Abuja, and the party’s operations have nearly ground to a halt.

The PDP is also struggling with external challenges, including difficulties in attracting aspirants for the upcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Despite extending the deadline for nomination, no credible candidate has emerged, highlighting the party’s dwindling influence.

Financially, the PDP is facing a crisis. Traditionally funded by state governors, the party is now reliant on a few individual donors, as the governors have ceased their financial contributions.

A senior official lamented, “The governors have not given us the money to be running the party, but we have been trying. There is no reason this party cannot survive. But it’s for the governors to show more interest.”

The party’s inability to address internal dissent has compounded the crisis. A member of the NWC revealed that despite Wike’s controversial actions, the party has been unable to take any disciplinary steps.

“Wike has done everything against the party. But we can’t do anything. Ask Damagum, ask (Sam) Anyanwu this question,” the official told Tribune.

Recent political moves, including the revocation of the party’s Certificate of Occupancy for its national secretariat by the FCT administration, are seen by many as politically motivated.

Some believe these actions are part of Wike’s feud with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal, stemming from the 2023 presidential primary.

A senior NWC member described the situation as “personal” and linked it to Wike’s desire for revenge. “Wike is angry with Atiku and Tambuwal. The best way to get back at them is to cripple them from within and make sure Atiku doesn’t get the ticket in 2027.”

When asked about the claims of governors withholding funds, Dr. Emmanuel Agbo, Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, dismissed the allegations, calling them “falsehood.” The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, also declined to comment.