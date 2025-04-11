Details Of Meeting Between PDP Governors, Saraki, Others In Abuja Emerge

Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside key party leaders, have resolved to remain loyal to the PDP and focus on rebuilding the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News understands that the decision comes amidst growing discussions about the possibility of a coalition with other opposition parties to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, which took place from Wednesday night through Thursday morning in Abuja, was attended by prominent PDP figures, including former vice president Atiku Abubakar and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Atiku and other party members had previously suggested the party might explore a coalition with other opposition leaders to challenge the APC in the 2027 elections.

However, the consensus reached at this meeting rejected the notion of abandoning the PDP for any coalition.

Instead, the leaders and governors concluded that the resources and energy should be channeled into strengthening the PDP to ensure the party is in a position to mount a serious challenge in 2027.

The meeting was attended by two former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, as well as former governors of Kaduna, Jigawa, and Sokoto states, Ahmed Makarfi, Sule Lamido, and Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

Also present were former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri, and former Defence Minister, Lawal Batagarawa, with the Governor of Bauchi, Bala Mohammed and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri representing their colleagues.

According to sources who attended the meeting, the discussions were frank and led to the unanimous conclusion that the focus should be on rebuilding the PDP from within, rather than looking outward for potential coalitions.

One of the sources who spoke with The Sun said, “And they also briefed the governors on their plan to achieve their aim of building the party and they want the governors to work towards the same aim.

“They resolved that there is no need to abandon the party and be working on any coalition. They instead insisted that rather than work to build any coalition, the efforts to start a coalition should be deployed to build the PDP, using the same resources, energy, time and strategy they want to use for the coalition, for the PDP.

“They noted that all the parties with no exception, including the APC, have their challenges and internal crisis. As such, PDP leaders should work to reconcile the differences and rebuild their structure instead of seeking any new platform.”