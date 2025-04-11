Buhari Receives Atiku After Turning Down APC Governors Appeal To Stop Members From Leaving Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has paid a post-Sallah visit to former President, Muhammadu Buhari, in Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that Atiku made this known in a post via his X handle on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Atiku was accompanied by the former Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, the Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Taminu Tambuwal, the former minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and other politicians.

The former Vice President stated that as the Waziri Adamawa, he was obligated to be in his home state during the Sallah celebration.

Atiku stated that he had a wonderful time with Buhari, stressing that the former President cracked him up to the extent that his ribs hurt.

He wrote, “As the Waziri Adamawa, I was obligated to be in my Adamawa during the Sallah celebrations. I held forth for the Lamido Fombina (Adamawa) in some of the activities of the Sallah celebrations. Today, I had the opportunity to pay a post-Sallah visit to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2015-2023. It was a wonderful time with him. As usual, he cracked me up (to the extent that my ribs were hurting) with his peculiar humour. “

Meanwhile, following a recent meeting between former President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, a report has indicated that the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc might leave the party.

Naija News understands that the meeting which took place on Monday in Kaduna, was initially perceived as a routine courtesy call but has since sparked speculation about its deeper purpose.

According to Daily Trust, the governors reportedly sought Buhari’s intervention to halt defections from the party, particularly by key members of the CPC bloc

The governors’ appeal reportedly arose from growing concerns about potential defections ahead of the 2027 general elections. The defunct CPC, a key bloc within APC, remains highly influential, with Buhari regarded as its central figure.

There are fears within APC that the exit of this bloc could spell disaster for the party on a national scale.

Several former ministers who served in Buhari’s cabinet are also reportedly finalising plans to join the Social Democratic Party.

A source told the aforementioned publication that the governors feared Buhari’s enduring cult-like followership in the North could become a major liability for APC if he backs his CPC associates. His bloc vote, they feared, could be catastrophic for the party in 2027.