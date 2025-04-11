Are We Moving Forward Or Retreating? – Pat Utomi Slams Tinubu’s Govt Over Ban Of Eedris Abdulkarim’s Song

Political economist cum public affairs analyst, Pat Utomi, has questioned the trajectory of Nigeria’s democracy, wondering whether the country is progressing or sliding backward.

Naija News reports that Utomi, in a post via 𝕏 on Friday, April 11, 2025, berated President Bola Tinubu‘s administration over the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) ban of the airplay of Eedris Abdulkarim’s newly released song, “Tell Your Papa.”

The recently released song targets the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, calling on him to confront his father over the worsening socio-economic conditions in Nigeria.

However, in a memo dated April 9, 2025 and issued by the Coordinating Director of Broadcast Monitoring, Susan Obi, NBC barred Nigerian radio and television stations from airing the trending song, citing its objectionable nature.

The commission declared the track Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB) under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, prohibiting content deemed inappropriate, offensive, or in breach of public decency from being aired on Nigerian broadcast platforms.

Reacting to the development, Utomi likened the ban to the military takeover in Rivers State after the declaration of a state of emergency.

Utomi recalled that during the administration of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulkarim also released a similarly charged song and only faced verbal backlash from soldiers.

He wrote, “Just heard NBC has banned the broadcast of Eedris Abdulkarim song critical of Villa incumbents.

“This censorship is an abuse of the constitution as the military takeover of Rivers.

“When Eedris sang a similar song, Obj, all that the former soldier assumed dictator did was abuse Eedris.

“Now those who danced with glee when Fela pilloried Obj are turning to state terror with those whose words do not not carry like those of Fela.

“Are we moving forward or retreating?.”