APC, Adeleke’s Govt Lock Horns Over Controversial Billboard Featuring Tinubu, Governor

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State and the Ademola Adeleke-led government are at logger heads over a controversial billboard featuring President Bola Tinubu and Governor Adeleke in Iwo town.

Naija News understands that the billboard bearing the inscription “Continuity of Progress” and attributed to a group identified as “Osun Leaders of Thought”, was reportedly erected in the early hours of Wednesday.

The billboard features both President Tinubu and Governor Adeleke.

Reacting, APC’s Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, described the billboard as a fraudulent political stunt.

Olabisi further criticised the placement of the billboard, claiming it was designed to give a misleading impression of political alignment between the president and Governor Adeleke.

“This is the absurd playing of dirty politics taken too far.

“There could not be any acceptable reason for the sponsorship of the fraudulent billboard,” he said in a statement released on Thursday.

He added that the APC strongly condemns the display, which he termed a nose and eye sore and an act of political heresy.

According to the APC, the campaign was orchestrated by unnamed actors attempting to falsely link President Tinubu with the PDP-led state government.

In response, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, Olawale Rasheed, accused the APC of suffering an integrity crisis and being unsettled by the governor’s growing popularity.

“The opposition is by now scrambling on what to say. The opposition is confused about the groundswell of support for Governor Adeleke across party lines,” Rasheed said.

He referenced recent achievements of the Adeleke administration, including a cultural tourism partnership at the British Museum and business linkages through the Nigeria-UK Chamber of Commerce, as sources of the APC’s unease.

He noted endorsements from both federal and non-governmental bodies as indicators of rising approval and accused the APC of spreading misinformation and being unable to contend with the realities of its declining credibility.

“The opposition is therefore running amok, ranting over billboards,” Rasheed remarked