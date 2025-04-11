Ambassadorial List: ‘They Have Finished The DSS Checks, In Fact We Were Expecting The Names To Be Out’

The Federal Government has completed the vetting of nominees for ambassadorial roles, with 109 missions, 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates globally awaiting official appointments.

The confirmation came from multiple sources with knowledge of the process, who told Punch that all necessary security and background checks had been conducted on the nominees.

However, despite completing the vetting process, the consolidated list of nominees has yet to be transmitted to the National Assembly, with President Bola Tinubu expected to forward the list for confirmation. The delay has raised questions among officials and the public.

On April 2, President Tinubu embarked on a two-week working visit to Paris, France. During the visit, the President is expected to evaluate his administration’s mid-term performance, review ongoing reforms, and engage in strategic planning for the second anniversary of his tenure.

This has led to speculation regarding the delay in the transmission of the ambassadorial nominees’ list.

Naija News reports that the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed in a statement that the President’s visit was aimed at appraising key milestones and furthering his administration’s reform agenda.

Vetting Complete, But No Timeline Given For Submission

Several officials within the Presidency confirmed to Punch that the vetting process for ambassadorial nominees is complete. However, no specific timeline was provided for the formal submission of the list to the National Assembly.

One official, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that while the background checks had concluded, the President required additional time before sending the list.

“They have finished the DSS checks. That part is done. In fact, we were expecting the names to be out by yesterday or earlier than that. But so far, it looks like he (President Tinubu) still needs a little more time. Our eyes were up for this week. But it is confirmed that the background checks are over,” the official said.

Another source stated, “The names were supposed to be out earlier than yesterday (Wednesday). We’re not sure where the delay is coming from.”

The delay in the nomination process has been partly attributed to financial challenges. Sources revealed that the cost of fulfilling the necessary capital expenditure (CAPEX) to ensure effective functioning of the missions is nearing $1 billion. This includes settling arrears for foreign service officials, replacing aging vehicles, and renovating embassy buildings.

One official explained, “The major issue is funding. It’s not just paying the ambassadors; the real cost lies in CAPEX, including the renovation of embassies and maintaining foreign missions. When you put the cost together, it runs into nearly $1 billion.”

Foreign Affairs Minister on Financial Constraints

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, also acknowledged the financial difficulties during a ministerial briefing in Abuja last year May.

He emphasized the importance of having sufficient funds to support the appointments and ensure the efficient functioning of missions abroad.

“It’s a money problem. “We met a situation where Foreign Affairs was not being funded like it should be. There is no point in sending out ambassadors if you do not have the funds for them to even travel to their designated country and run the missions effectively; one needs funding. Mr President is working on it, and it will be done in due course,” Tuggar stated.

Next Steps For Ambassadorial Appointments

Once the President transmits the list, the nominees will undergo a rigorous screening process. The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs will conduct interviews to evaluate the credentials, diplomatic experience, and commitment of the nominees to Nigeria’s interests abroad. Following approval by the committee, the full Senate will vote on their confirmation.

After confirmation, the appointed ambassadors will receive their Letters of Credence from the President and present them to the head of state or government in their assigned country, marking the official commencement of their diplomatic duties.

Impeccable sources attributed the delay to “last-minute changes” to the list of nominees.

“What I learned is that there are some last-minute changes to be made because once you release names like these, it becomes embarrassing for the government to start changing and apologising.

“If you pick someone who turns it down, it could embarrass the President. I know we were expecting it on Monday and Tuesday.

“The names were expected this week. But I can assure you that the DSS and the other agencies have done the bulk of their part. If there are some remaining, it should be one or two. But they have done their part,” a Presidency official said.

However, a highly placed foreign service officer familiar with the circumstances revealed that the President has been reluctant to bow to pressure to appoint envoys.

The official noted that the President was convinced that the monies meant for the deployment could be better used to address pressing domestic issues.

The official told Punch, “From what I have seen, the President is reluctant to do this because of the cost. He feels the money could be used for more pressing issues at home, such as domestic reforms.

“You know, there is a lot of pressure internationally from the diplomatic community, the diaspora and general stakeholders. He’d rather use those funds for domestic issues, which feel more urgent.

“It is going to be released. But it is not clear how soon. I’ll be quite surprised if they are deployed early in the year. The process is slow.”

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who explained the delays, said that nominations for diplomatic roles must be thorough before a final list is transmitted to the National Assembly.

“Don’t forget that the ambassadorial list has two components. There are career ambassadors and political ambassadors. The foreign affairs and consolidated list will still go through certain processes before it is released,” Onanuga said.