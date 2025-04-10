Why We Visited INEC – Sen. Nenadi Usman

The Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has said the party’s stakeholders visited the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the spirit of transparency.

Naija News reports that Senator Usman said their meeting was to present the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment on the party’s leadership crisis.

In a statement after the visit on Wednesday, the former Kaduna South Senator commended INEC’s Acting Chairman, Sam Olumekun, for welcoming her delegation.

It read: “Today (Wednesday) a delegation of the Labour Party, led by His Excellency, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abuja to engage with the Commission on recent developments concerning the leadership of our great party.

“As Chairman of the Labour Party Caretaker Committee, I wish to confirm that during this crucial engagement, a Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment affirming the current leadership of the party was formally submitted to INEC by Governor Otti on behalf of the delegation.

“The visit was undertaken in the spirit of transparency and in pursuit of clarity and alignment between the Labour Party and INEC, especially in light of ongoing restructuring efforts and our collective commitment to democratic governance.

“The delegation was warmly received by the Acting Chairman of INEC, Mr. Sam Olumekun, alongside other National Commissioners. The meeting featured constructive discussions centered on institutional cooperation and the strengthening of democratic values.

“We welcome the assurance by Mr. Olumekun of INEC’s continued dedication to neutrality, transparency, and the rule of law. The Labour Party remains steadfast in its mission to uphold internal democracy and foster credible political engagement across the country.”