We Haven’t Taken Position On Delineation Of Wards In Warri Federal Constituency – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it has yet to decide on the delineation of wards in Warri Federal Constituency.

Naija News reports that INEC said it allowed stakeholders in Warri Federal Constituency to raise concerns they might have to ensure an amicable agreement.

In a statement, on Thursday, by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the commission urged Nigerians to dismiss any report to the contrary.

It read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to the misleading narratives about the proposed delineation of Wards in Warri North, Warri South and Warri South West Federal Constituency as ordered by the Supreme Court in its judgement delivered on 2nd December 2022.

“Following the Supreme Court judgement, the Commission embarked on extensive consultations from February 2023 to July 2024 involving all the critical stakeholders, followed by fieldwork in all the communities in the three Local Government Areas culminating in the production of a draft report.

“The Commission held further consultation with stakeholders in Warri last week on Friday 4th April 2025, where copies of the draft report were presented to the representatives of each of the parties connected with the issue. The purpose was to give them the opportunity to raise any concerns they might have. The overall objective was to arrive at an amicable agreement endorsed by all the parties involved.

“Therefore, contrary to the speculations making the rounds, the Commission is yet to take a final decision on the delineation of Wards in the Warri Federal Constituency.”

INEC further urged representatives of the various stakeholders to submit their observations on the draft report which would serve as the basis for further engagement on the matter.

The commission appealed to all stakeholders in the constituency to refrain from engaging in any activity that could threaten the peace and security of the area.

INEC assured it would continue to operate based on fairness, equity, the rule of law and in full consultation with all stakeholders.