Tinubu Appoints Anambra APC Chairman To Federal Board

President Bola Tinubu has appointed, the Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Basil Ejidike, as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike.

The appointment was confirmed in a letter dated March 28, 2025, and signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The letter emphasized that this new role is a call to national service and officially took effect from March 26, 2025.

The letter, titled “Appointment as Chairman, Governing Board, National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike,” read: “I am pleased to inform you that His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, has approved your appointment as Chairman, Governing Board, National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike.

“Your appointment, which is a call to National service, is at the pleasure of Mr. President and shall take effect from March 26, 2025.

“Please, accept my congratulations and best wishes on your appointment.”

Reacting to the appointment, Ejidike expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for the recognition and honor, describing it as a significant addition to the list of presidential appointments granted to Anambra State and the APC leadership.

He noted that this move highlights the president’s appreciation for the contributions of party members and the people of Anambra.

Ejidike further reaffirmed the commitment of the state APC and its people to Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, assuring the president of their continued support.