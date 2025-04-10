Stop Contaminating Our Streams And Rivers With Your Ritual Practices – Soludo Warns Native Doctors

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo has warned native doctors in the state against polluting rivers and streams by engaging in ritual practices.

He called on the residents in the state to support the government’s efforts to rescue, reclaim, and rid the state of criminal activities.

Soludo gave the warning while addressing All Progressives Grand Alliance faithful in Awka on Thursday.

He advised native doctors to use a container to get water from the stream and carry out their practices there.

“Stop contaminating our rivers and streams with ritual practices in the name of ‘Odinani’ (tradition). Many people rely on that water for drinking, cooking, and other household needs

“If you must perform rituals, use a container—like a bucket—fill it with water, and carry out your practices there.

“Do not pollute public water sources. Polluted water can make people sick, and we do not want that for our communities,” he said.

The governor clarified that he is not targeting traditional worshipers but criminal native doctors who had been defrauding people.

He condemned the rising number of deceptive native doctors in the state, who lured young people with false promises of instant wealth.

Soludo warned youths in the state not to fall for the tricks of the fraudulent individuals.