Sneijder, Bronckhorst Discredit Declan Rice’s Free-kick Goal Against Real Madrid

Former Arsenal defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst does not see anything special in Declan Rice’s first free-kick goal during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid.

Bronckhorst argued that Declan Rice’s free-kick goal would have been avoided if Real Madrid had organized their defense properly.

During a discussion on Ziggo Sports, Bronckhorst echoed the sentiments of former Real Madrid midfielder Wesley Sneijder, who remarked that Rice’s goal was fairly routine for a right-footed player.

Sneijder pointed out that Real Madrid’s wall was not positioned correctly, as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois anticipated a free-kick from left-footer Bukayo Saka. This miscalculation allowed Rice to successfully shoot around the wall from an angle that typically should have been well-defended.

He explained, “The wall wasn’t positioned properly for that first goal. Courtois assumed Saka would take it, which led to the wall being moved to the right too much. A right-footed player shouldn’t have the opportunity to shoot around the wall from that angle.”

Bronckhorst supported Sneijder’s analysis, stating, “I agree with Wesley. The wall was too far to the right, enabling Rice to find a path to score. A shot like that should be relatively straightforward for a player in that position.”

In the match, Declan Rice scored two goals in the second half, along with a contribution from Mikel Merino, leading to a notable 3-0 victory for Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium. The teams will meet again for the second leg of the quarterfinals at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.