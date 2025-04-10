Shehu Dikko Pledges Support For Nigeria’s Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

The chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, has expressed strong support for Nigeria’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, viewing it as a significant step forward in the country’s sports development journey.

Nigeria has officially submitted its bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games ahead of the March 28 deadline. This development followed a meeting of the Nigeria Olympic Committee executives on April 3 in Abuja.

In a statement from the Public Relations Officer of the NOC, Tony Nezianya, It was noted that Nigeria’s bid for the Commonwealth Games will not only showcase the nation’s growth but also enhance its international presence and strengthen the local sports culture. However, the advancement of this bid depends on securing the support of the federal government.

Dikko affirmed that the National Sports Commission is fully aligned with the NOC’s vision and is dedicated to hosting major continental and global sporting events as part of a comprehensive strategy to refresh and revitalize Nigerian sports.

“We are in complete agreement with the Nigeria Olympic Committee,” Dikko stated.

“The successful hosting of the Africa Women’s Club Volleyball Championship in Abuja demonstrates that we are committed to revitalizing our approach. We aim to keep our sports facilities active and improve our track record in hosting international events.”

He highlighted that the venues established for the upcoming National Sports Festival in Abeokuta will also be utilized for the African Junior Athletics Championship, which Nigeria is set to host soon after the festival.

“Our objective is to leverage sports as a catalyst for economic growth, foster national unity, and promote Nigeria’s cultural identity,” Dikko emphasized.

The last major multi-sport event hosted by Nigeria was the African Games in 2003 in Abuja. This experience, according to the NOC, provides a solid foundation for Nigeria’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, demonstrating the country’s ability to manage logistics, hospitality, and infrastructure at a high level.

The next Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 17 to 29, 2026.