Rivers: ‘The Administrator Not Only Undermines The Legal Process But Also Jeopardizes Trust In Government Institutions’ – Adeyanju Condemns Ibas’s Appointments

Activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has sharply criticized the Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), for appointing 23 local government administrators in defiance of a court order.

Naija News reports that he accused Ibas of contempt and undermining the judiciary.

Justice Adam Muhammed of a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt had ruled on Tuesday, in response to a suit filed by the PILEX Centre for Civic Education Initiative led by Courage Msirimovu, that Ibas be restrained from appointing administrators to oversee the local governments in the state.

Despite this ruling, Ibas proceeded with the appointments and even approved the reconstitution of boards for various agencies, commissions, and parastatals that had been earlier suspended.

In an interview with Vanguard, Adeyanju expressed his outrage, stating, “The action of the sole administrator in Rivers State to disregard a court order by unilaterally appointing Local Government administrators represents a flagrant deviation from the constitutional mandates that preserve the balance of power and the rule of law, as provided for in Section 17, sub-section 1 para. (e) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Adeyanju went on to emphasize that Ibas’s actions posed a significant threat to the balance of power and could set a dangerous precedent for executive overreach.

He stated, “By acting against the explicit instructions of the judiciary, the administrator not only undermines the legal process but also jeopardizes the trust placed in government institutions to act within their lawful authority.

“This is a clear signal that political and personal loyalty might be prioritized over adherence to legal protocols, which could destabilize democratic principles.”

The lawyer also noted that the actions of Ibas could be seen as a deliberate move to consolidate control over local government areas, thereby bypassing checks and balances.

“His decision to appoint administrators regardless of the judicial injunction suggests that he may have intended to secure a network of appointments that favors a specific agenda or group, while simultaneously weakening the judiciary’s independence,” Adeyanju stated.

Adeyanju further underscored the importance of respecting court orders and the rule of law.

“Under the Nigerian constitution, no public officer is entitled to ignore a valid court order. The judiciary serves as a cornerstone of the country’s constitutional order, and its decisions must be respected and implemented by all arms of government.

“Disobedience of a court order is not only unconstitutional but also an affront to the fundamental principle that the law is supreme,” he asserted.

The activist called on the Nigerian Senate and the Office of the President to take immediate action.

“There is a compelling demand for immediate remedial action that reinforces the rule of law.

“The integrity of the judicial process must be restored by ensuring that every public officer is held accountable for disregarding court orders, thus reaffirming the supremacy of constitutional provisions over personal or political expediency,” he said

Adeyanju concluded by demanding that Ibas be held accountable for his actions. “How dare this sole administrator disrespect a valid court order and go ahead to constitute a caretaker committee? The president should call this illegal administration’s actions to order,” he declared, stressing that the rule of law must not be compromised.