Rivers Crisis: Tell Tinubu The Truth, He Is Pushing Us To The Limit – Epelle To NSA

A human rights activist, Jack Epelle has claimed that there might be ethnic cleansing and genocide in Rivers State.

Speaking during an appearance on Arise TV, he alleged that there is a plot to extend the emergency rule in the state.

Epelle, however, warned that the people of Rivers are being pushed to the “limit.”

He called on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to advise President Bola Tinubu on the happenings in the state, adding that the actions of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, were illegal and violate the constitution.

He said: “They have turned the smooth democratic process we are trying to evolve into demo-crazy. What they are doing is further denigrating the constitution of Nigeria, which they swore an oath to uphold.

“I’m taken aback and will not mince words to describe the so-called Sole Administrator as totally illegal. The destruction of the democratic system in Rivers State, which he is doing by playing to the drums of those beating them while he serves as a masquerade, is very unbecoming.

“I think that they are pushing us to the limit, and I keep saying that Rivers people are resilient and peaceful, but this whole drama is becoming a laughable constitutional process… This is how ethnic cleansing and genocide start. The NSA needs to watch it because I respect Nuhu. This is when to tell the president the truth about what is happening. This is not right.

“They deceived us to say suspension, but now they are tilting towards the removal of Fubara.

“I took time out to look at the mandate the president gave him (Ibas); he was to make regulations. I don’t think in my mind he was sent to make appointments.

“I keep telling us that they plan to extend this so-called emergency rule when there are many states calling for emergency rule, but they are looking the other way.

“It’s very sad that they are taking us for granted, taking us for a ride, while thinking that they can do anything just to please Wike.

“It’s very sad because this gentleman has been trained with taxpayers’ money as a military personnel. There are certain disciplines that any military personnel should adhere to, but right now, he has thrown caution to the dust.

“I want to urge the youths of Rivers to be peaceful because in the end, we will win.”