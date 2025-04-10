‘Quran Allows Killing Of All Polytheists, Not Only Permits Killing Of Those Who Commit Apostasy’ – Islamic Cleric

The National Chairman of the Council of Ulama’Jibwis Nigeria, Sheikh Dr. Ibrahim Jalo Jalingo, has ignited a fierce controversy with his latest remarks on apostasy, calling for the execution of individuals who convert from Islam to another religion.

In a provocative post shared on his Facebook page on Thursday, Jalingo, an influential figure within Nigeria’s Islamic community, reignited an age-old debate on the treatment of apostates within Islam.

The cleric who wrote in Hausa language stated, “Whoever changes his religion should be killed,” referencing a Hadith attributed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Jalingo’s statement came in response to a critique from a social media user, Masussuka, who had questioned the authenticity of the Hadith, arguing that it contradicted the teachings of the Qur’an.

The controversial Hadith, which reads, “Whoever changes his religion, then kill him,” has been widely debated among Islamic scholars, with differing opinions on its interpretation and relevance in contemporary times.

Defending his position, Sheikh Jalingo asserted that the Hadith did not contradict the Qur’an. He pointed to specific verses in the Qur’an, including Surah At-Tawbah (9:5) and Surah An-Nisa (4:89), which, according to Jalingo, justify the execution of apostates and polytheists.

“The Qur’an itself not only permits the killing of those who commit apostasy but even allows the killing of all polytheists,” Jalingo argued.

He dismissed Masussuka’s objection, claiming, “Only an ignorant person like Masussuka would claim that the Hadith contradicts the Qur’an.”

Jalingo went further to dismiss the commonly cited Qur’anic verse, “There is no compulsion in religion” (La ikraha fi al-deen), explaining that it had been abrogated by the verses he cited. He invoked the principle of “naskh,” or abrogation, within Qur’anic revelation to bolster his argument, asserting that these verses clearly prescribed the punishment for apostasy.

The cleric’s rhetoric escalated as he targeted Masussuka, calling him a “deeply ignorant and morally depraved individual.”

Using harsh language, Jalingo sought to discredit his critic’s stance, accusing him of lacking both knowledge and moral integrity.

Jalingo’s post reads, “TODAY I HEARD A STORY FROM THE COUNTRY:

“Alhamdulillah, today I heard the first of a hundred hadiths that the disbelievers claim contradict the Quran, and Muslims who believe in the revelation of the Hadith and the revelation of the Quran cannot answer them!! This hadith is: من بدل دينه فاقتلوه ((Whoever changes his religion, kill him)).

“The person who brought me this speech by Masussuka was someone named: Issiyaku Abdulkadir.

“Here is what I wrote to answer Masussuka’s claim: First of all: I thank you for first bringing me what this ignorant and confused person calls: 100 hadiths that contradict the verses of the Quran; because this will give me the opportunity to expose his ignorance before the world, God willing.

“Second: The whole world should know that: Nowhere did the Prophet, may God’s peace and blessings be upon him, say: “The work of Hadith is to interpret the Quran.” But the Prophet said: “Indeed, I was given the Quran and its equivalent along with it.” What is certain is: The Quran is a revelation from God, and Hadith is also a revelation from God. Many times the Quran will speak about an issue in a nutshell or briefly, and then the Revelation of Hadith comes to expand on the issue.

“Third: The Hadith you mentioned where the Prophet said: “Whoever changes his religion, kill him” is true and does not contradict the Quranic revelation; because Allah says in At-Tawbah verse 5: “And when the sacred months have passed, kill the polytheists wherever you find them.” And He says in Al-Baqarah verse 193: “Fight them until there is no more trial and the religion is for Allah alone.” Meaning, fight them until they become Muslims. And He says in An-Nisa verse 89: “Fight them wherever you find them.” He also said in the verse 91 of An-Nisa’i: “And kill them wherever you find them.” You see, except for an ignorant person like Masusuka, no one would say that the revealed Hadith which says: “Whoever changes his religion, kill him” contradicts the Quran; because the Quran also says that and more; because the Quran does not only say that apostates should be killed, but it also makes it permissible to kill all polytheists.

“Fourth: You should know that Allah has abrogated the verse “There is no compulsion in religion” with these verses that we have just mentioned and the revelation of the Hadith itself that you have brought: “Whoever changes his religion, he should kill him” and this is a clear fact in the revelation of the Glorious Quran.

This is a brief response to this complex, blatant ignorance like that of prostitutes and prostitutes, i.e., the Masussuka.”