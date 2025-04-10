Protest Erupts In Akure Over Alleged Detention Of Youth Leaders

Protests broke out in Akure, the Ondo State capital, on Wednesday, following the alleged detention of several youth leaders reportedly at the behest of the state’s Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Kayode Ajulo (SAN).

Naija News learnt that youths flooded the streets of Akure, condemning the incarceration of their leaders, who are said to have clashed with Ajulo over unspecified issues.

The protesters, displaying placards with various messages, caused a significant traffic gridlock by blocking the roundabout at ShopRite.

A spokesperson for the protesters, Christopher Olusa, expressed their outrage over what they termed the “unjust remand in prison” of the Akoko youth leaders.

He said: “We are deeply disappointed over the unjust remand in prison of some Akoko youths over their alleged disagreement with the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Kayode Ajulo.”

The spokesperson, representing the Ondo State Youth Network (OSYN), called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to intervene.

Olusa stressed: “We demand in the strongest terms possible that Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa of Ondo State immediately calls his appointee (Kayode Ajulo) to order before this dangerous descent into lawlessness escalates beyond control.”

He emphasized that the youths would not tolerate persecution for simply demanding respect and fair treatment.

The protest stems from a series of events on March 28, 2025, when the executives of the Akoko Youth Forum allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Ajulo.

The youths, who had intended to visit Ajulo, were reportedly met with unprovoked hostility, leading to their interrogation by the DSS and subsequent detention by the police.

Although the youths were later released following public intervention, they were later served a court summons, which led to charges described as “flawed and baseless.”

Olusa criticized the court proceedings, noting: “From today’s court proceedings, it was clear that the four charges were struck out due to lack of jurisdiction and the application for remand was deemed grossly incompetent, yet the judge remanded the youths pending ruling on April 16. This reeks of political manipulation and judicial misuse.”

He continued, stating, “This is not only a violation of their rights, but an intentional attempt to intimidate and silence youth voices in Ondo State.”

Olusa and other youth leaders have vowed to resist what they see as a deliberate attack on youth voices in the state. He emphasized, “The youths of Ondo will not forget. And history will not forget.”

The Ondo State Youth Network also warned that they would take stronger actions if the youths are transferred to Olokuta Prison.