Police Reject Akure Protest Over Youth Leaders’ Detention, Attorney General’s Aide Reacts

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Ayanlade Olayinka, has strongly condemned the protest that erupted in Akure following the alleged detention of several youth leaders, reportedly influenced by the state’s Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Kayode Ajulo (SAN).

Naija News had earlier reported that hundreds of youths took to the streets of Akure, displaying placards condemning the detention of their leaders.

The protestors blocked the roundabout near ShopRite, causing a severe traffic gridlock in the state capital.

In response to the unrest, Ayanlade warned that such demonstrations could jeopardize the state’s security, which had been hard-won through sustained efforts by the police and other security agencies.

He stated, “The current security situation in the state is the result of deliberate and sustained efforts by the Police and other security stakeholders. Any form of protest or public gathering at this time poses a significant risk of being hijacked by criminal elements, which could reverse the progress made and disrupt public peace.”

Ayanlade emphasized that the police would not tolerate any protest or activity that could threaten the peace. He urged individuals and groups with political grievances to pursue lawful means of expression, particularly through dialogue and engagement with the relevant authorities.

He added, “The command will, therefore, not tolerate any protest or activity capable of jeopardizing the hard-won stability. We urge any group or individuals wishing to express political opinions or grievances to adopt lawful and constructive channels such as dialogue and engagement with the appropriate authorities.”

Reacting to the protests, the Technical Adviser to the Commissioner for Justice, Yomisaint Adebayo, according to Vanguard, denied that Attorney General Kayode Ajulo had any involvement in the detention of the youth leaders.

Adebayo explained, “The individuals in question were arraigned following a police investigation into incidents that involved assault, conspiracy, actions aimed at breaching public peace, cybercrime, threats to life, and other related offenses that occurred at the State Secretariat, which houses both the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General.”

He further clarified that the Attorney General had directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to formally take over the case, ensuring that the matter would be resolved swiftly while upholding due process and safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.

He also reassured the public, stating, “We encourage the public to remain calm and allow the legal process to unfold, as we consider steps to resolve this matter in a manner that promotes peace, respect for the law, and mutual understanding.”