Photo Story: NLC Shuts Mines Ministry In Abuja, Protest Worker’s Sack

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) members staged a protest at the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development’s office in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the labor union who stormed the Ministry in large numbers on Thursday effectively closed the ministry in response to its non-compliance with a court ruling that mandated the reinstatement of Comrade Victor Ekpaha, who was reportedly wrongfully dismissed two decades ago.

The protesters are calling for the complete payment of Ekpaha’s salaries, allowances, and other entitlements accumulated over the more than 20 years that this issue has remained unresolved.

More details shortly…