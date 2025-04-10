Peter Obi’s Former Aide Dies

A former commissioner for Information during the Peter Obi administration in Anambra State, Maja Umeh, has died.

Umeh passed away at the Emergency Ward of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital (COOUTH) in Amaku-Awka, Anambra State capital.

In addition to his immediate family members, several prominent figures from the state visited the hospital where his remains are being held.

Among those who visited were Prof. Ken Nwogu, husband of the former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Anambra State during the immediate past Chief Willie Obiano administration, Mrs. Uju Nwogu. Other visitors included top officials from the administration of the incumbent state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

Meanwhile, the spouse of former Senate Chief Whip Senator Rowland Owie, Helen Owie, has reportedly passed away.

A statement released on Wednesday, April 9, and personally signed by her husband revealed that Helen was 71 years old at the time of her death.

The statement further noted that she died peacefully in Abuja on Wednesday following a short illness.

Reflecting on their union, which lasted over 50 years, Owie wrote, “When Helen came into my life over five decades ago, she lovingly made our home a safe space. She united my family and treated my late mother, Aghatise Owie, who delivered 11 children for my father of whom I am the only surviving child with the deepest compassion and honour.

“She showed unwavering love to my family members and friends, and through her faith, strength, and grace, held us all together.”

Describing her as a God-fearing woman, a great manager of resources, and a devoted wife and mother, Owie added that “Helen was a true devotee of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Her life was a testament to humility, kindness, and enduring service. She was my pillar, my peace, and my partner in all things. Her quiet strength and abiding faith were the foundation of our family life.”