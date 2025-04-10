PDP Governors, Saraki, Others Meet In Abuja To Strategize Ahead Of 2027 Election

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including the party’s governors, are currently holding a crucial meeting at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The discussions are expected to focus on forming a coalition of opposition parties in preparation for the 2027 presidential election.

The meeting, which convened on Wednesday, saw the attendance of several prominent figures within the party.

Former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki, flew in from London specifically to attend the meeting.

While the presidential candidate of the party during the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, was notably absent, sources who spoke with The Sun indicated that his key allies and supporters are present, making their contributions to the ongoing discussions.

Sources familiar with the meeting told Daily Sun that the party’s governors and leaders are determined to maintain their stance within the PDP, regardless of any coalition agreements.

The goal is to present a unified and strong force in the 2027 general elections, ensuring that the PDP remains a dominant political entity, coalition or no coalition.

Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, is expected to address the press following the meeting, providing further insights into the party’s strategy moving forward and their plans for the upcoming election.