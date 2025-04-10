Ozo Nweke Emerges As AA Governorship Candidate For Anambra 2025 Election

A businessman, Ozo Nweke, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the upcoming November 8, 2025, election in Anambra State.

Naija News reports that Nweke secured a convincing victory with 58 votes at the party’s primary, held on Thursday in Awka, beating his closest rival, Amarachukwu Obioha, who garnered eight votes, and Elemuo Michael, who polled six votes.

The primary, which was closely monitored by officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other observers, saw 72 delegates accredited for voting.

The Option A4 voting method was adopted for the exercise, where delegates physically queued behind their preferred candidates, ensuring a transparent and peaceful process.

AA Chairman, Norbert Okorie said the party was ready to challenge the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, boasting that its “Let the masses live” slogan would resonate with voters.

“Option A4 will be adopted for this primary where the candidate will emerge by delegates queuing behind their preferred aspirants. And through this method, our candidate will emerge peacefully and transparently,” Okorie added.

Nweke’s Acceptance Speech

In his acceptance speech, Nweke thanked the delegates and party members for their support and extended an olive branch to other aspirants. He emphasized that with unity, the party could secure a victory in the upcoming election.

“We are well-qualified to govern Anambra State. The state is going to be in the hands of those who care for the masses.

“We are going to bring change to Anambra State. We will tackle insecurity, create jobs, and foster a conducive business environment. With AA under my leadership, things will improve,” Nweke said, expressing his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received.

Nweke also promised a strategic approach to leadership, underscoring that democracy is about leadership that serves the people.

He stated, “The people have given me their trust, and I will not disappoint them. Our victory in the November election is certain.”

The Returning Officer for the primary, James Vanibe, commended the peaceful conduct of the election and encouraged all stakeholders to support the party’s candidate.

“Anambra will be safer in the hands of AA. With our slogan, ‘Let the masses live’, we will ensure that no one is left behind in the state’s development,” Vanibe assured.

Nweke’s victory sets him up for a showdown with incumbent Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as well as other contenders including Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), George Moghalu of the Labour Party, and Chioma Ifemulike and Chidi Onyeze of the Accord Party.