NRC Suspends Warri-Itakpe Train Services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the suspension of the Warri-Itakpe train services for 72 hours.

According to a statement on Thursday by the NRC management, the suspension will last for the next 72 hours.

The statement disclosed that the suspension of the Warri-Itakpe train services became necessary as a result of multiple engine failures, which affected customers and train schedules along the route.

During the period of suspension, the NRC said its technicians would conduct a full audit, resolve all identified issues, and restore safe and reliable service.

It added that all passengers with tickets for the affected services are eligible for a full refund or revalidation for future travel, based on their preference.

The NRC also confirmed that there was a disruption of services on Tuesday, April 9, during a train trip due to engine failure.

According to the NRC statement, “The NRC wishes to inform the general public and our valued passengers that a significant disruption occurred on the Warri-Itakpe rail line on Tuesday, April 9, 2025, due to multiple technical issues involving a train engine failure. Management has consequently suspended train services on the route for 72 hours.

“The disruption commenced at approximately 1:38 PM and affected both the 8:00 AM departure from Warri and the 2:00 PM train from Itakpe.

“Emergency recovery protocols were immediately activated but also suffered a setback due to engine failures. Following the incident, NRC swiftly arranged for the safe evacuation of all passengers via road transport with an adequate security presence.

“Passengers were guided off the affected train to waiting cars approximately 500 meters from the track. Some passengers chose to arrange their own transportation before the arrival of official recovery vehicles—a decision NRC understands given the delay.

“In view of the situation, the NRC has suspended operations on the Warri-ltakpe route for 72 hours. This pause will allow our technical team to conduct a full audit, resolve all identified issues, and restore safe and reliable service.

“All passengers with tickets for the affected services are eligible for a full refund or revalidation for future travel, based on their preference.”