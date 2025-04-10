NPFL Punishes Shooting Stars Over Attack On Ikorodu City, Ahmed Musa Returns For Kano Pillars

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has imposed a fine of ₦5 million on Shooting Stars due to incidents of crowd violence at their recent match involving Ikorodu City.

The NPFL has also decided to prevent Shooting Stars club supporters from attending home matches at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba for the time being.

Recall that Shooting Stars supporters held Ikorodu City players hostage and caused damage to their team bus.

Following a thorough investigation, Shooting Stars was found responsible for several violations, including a lack of adequate security and failure to manage supporter conduct, which led to the assault on the opposing team.

The league’s findings stated: “You are in breach of Rule C9 of the Frameworks and Rules of the Nigeria Premier Football League, as on April 6, 2025, during Match Day 32, you did not ensure the proper conduct of your supporters, resulting in the incident involving the away team.”

Shooting Stars have been granted 48 hours to accept the ruling or to choose to appeal the decision.

In other news, Ahmed Musa has returned to training with Kano Pillars in preparation for their upcoming match against Lobi Stars on Match Day 33 of the NPFL. After a prayer trip to Saudi Arabia last month, he missed several league and Federation Cup matches but is back with his teammates as of Wednesday.

The 32-year-old forward has already made a significant contribution this season, scoring six goals for Kano Pillars.

However, Shehu Abdullahi will not participate in this weekend’s match after missing training on Wednesday due to personal matters. He is expected to return for the Sai Masu’s Match Day 34 clash against Enyimba.

Note that Kano Pillars are currently positioned 9th in the league table with 44 points in 32 games.