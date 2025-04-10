Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday, 10th April, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Thursday, 10th April, 2025.

The Guardian: Oil marketers have stated that Nigerians will soon heave a sigh of relief as the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, will drastically reduce due to the continuation of crude and refined product sales in the naira initiative by the Federal Government. They also stated that a major player in the sector, Dangote Refinery, is anticipated to lower its petrol loading costs by the end of this week, further contributing to the reduction in fuel prices.

Vanguard: AGAINST the backdrop of global trade wars and policy failures, economists and industry leaders have expressed deep concern over the future of Nigeria’s economy, saying 2025 outlook would be turbulent, with uncertainty pervading the landscape.

The Guardian: There is hope that the Dangote Refinery may sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, to Nigerians at cheaper rate as the Federal Government has restored the crude and refined product sales in naira initiative. Providing update on the initiative, the Federal Ministry of Finance, in its X handle, yesterday, said the Technical Sub-Committee on the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative convened an update meeting on Tuesday to review progress and address ongoing implementation matters.

The Nation: Experts and industry stakeholders foresee a stable, affordable and competitive pricing of petrol with the return of the naira-for-crude policy. The sale of crude in naira to local refineries initiated by the Tinubu Administration completed its six-month temporary arrangement on March 31.

Daily Trust: The federal government has expressed concern that human traffickers are increasingly using digital platforms to lure and exploit victims. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), raised the alarm in Abuja yesterday.

