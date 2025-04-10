Nigerian Military Not Only Fighting Frontline War, But Also Perception War – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has promised the support of the National Assembly to the Nigerian Military in winning all forms of war in the country.

The Senate President said the lawmakers would provide necessary support to the administration of President Bola Tinubu in its efforts to turn the Nigerian military into a world-class force.

Naija News reports Akpabio gave the pledge on Thursday, April 10, at the inaugural high-level roundtable of the National Defence College (NDC) Irregular Warfare Centre in Abuja, where he was the Special Guest of Honour.

Represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua, the Senate President said the military is fighting both a frontline war and the war of perception among Nigerians.

During the event, Akpabio promised the support of the National Assembly in the ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s defense systems and promote regional security through collaborative research and strategic planning initiatives.

He said, “Let me affirm here now that the National Assembly stands as a steadfast ally to our Armed Forces. We remain fully committed to supporting you, not only in defending our sovereignty but in evolving into an elite, world-class force.

“We will ensure you are equipped not only with weapons, but with training, intelligence, innovation, and the moral mandate of the people.”

The Senate President saluted members of the Armed Forces for their sacrifices in defending the country against adversaries and urged them to continue to uphold professionalism, discipline, and respect for human dignity.

He said: “We understand that the battles we fight are not only on the frontline of war, but also on the frontier of perception…For it is through these virtues that you ensure trust between the community and the citizens. Let the people not see our soldiers as mere children-poets, but as patrolling warriors standing between order and chaos.

“Let them in their uniform be seen not as a symbol of fear, but as a banner of protection, honor, and peace.”

Akpabio called for the implementation of the research findings to create a stronger defense policy, foster deeper cooperation, and inspire bolder thinking.