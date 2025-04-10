Nigeria Customs Intercept Illicit Drugs Worth ₦18 Million In Cross River

The Nigeria Customs Service has successfully intercepted a significant shipment of illegal drugs valued at ₦18 million from suspected smugglers at the Mfum Border in Cross River State.

Naija News understands that the operation was executed by the Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone and Akwa Ibom Area Command of the NCS, resulting in the confiscation of 659 units of controlled pharmaceutical products.

The seized items have been transferred to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and legal action.

Among the intercepted substances were 216 units each of Pethidine 100mg and Morphine Sulphate, 108 units of Fentanyl 50mm, 37 packets of Phenobarbital, 37 units of Sodium Sterop, 33 units of Midazolam Mylan, and 26 units of Sodium Injectables.

During the official handover at the NCS Command Headquarters in Calabar on Wednesday, Area Comptroller Gabriel Ogbonna praised his officers for their diligence, highlighting the operation as a demonstration of the effective collaboration between the NCS and NDLEA.

“On behalf of the Comptroller General of the NCS, I hereby hand over these items to the NDLEA,” Ogbonna said.

“This seizure is not just a success story; it is a learning point for our younger officers to appreciate the value of inter-agency collaboration.”

He underscored that the operation demonstrated the increasing collaboration between the two agencies and showcased their mutual dedication to national security.

During her address, Rachael Umebuali, the NDLEA Commander in Cross River State, conveyed her appreciation for the continuous support from Customs, emphasizing the critical role of partnership in combating drug trafficking.

“This partnership enhances our operational efficiency and ensures that our services to Nigerians remain impactful and effective,” she stated.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing to track down those responsible for the smuggling operation.