Nigeria Became Worse Under Buhari, His Govt Was Ruled By A Cabal – Senator Hanga

A Senator on the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) platform, representing Kano Central, Rufai Hanga, has rubbished the eight-year tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, labelling it a colossal failure.

The NNPP chieftain said Buhari’s two terms in office were ruled by a cabal, accusing the Daura man of leaving Nigeria worse than he met it.

Naija News reports that Buhari served as Nigeria’s President between 2015 and 2023.

Hanga, responding to claims that Buhari was engaged in nepotism and favouring only the North during his tenure, said: “We have never had a leader like Buhari, someone who didn’t know what he was doing.”

Commenting further on the sentiments that the northerners who are now criticising Tinubu for nepotism were silent during Buhari’s administration, Hanga said: “I believe in Tinubu because he knows what he is doing, but Buhari knew nothing; all he wanted was power. He didn’t rule the country. Even during the military, he was not the one in charge; it was his second -in -command, and this time as well, it was the cabal who ruled. He had no idea about what was happening.

Addressing the remark that there weren’t many critical voices from the North during Buhari’s tenure, possibly because northerners gave the Katsina man a pass mark, Hanga said: “He won his first-term election, but he didn’t win the second term; it was snatched by force. We were not happy; we spoke out against him.

“The South-West benefited the most more than any part of the country during Buhari’s administration in terms of appointments, projects, and others. Next to them was the North-East because many of his friends are from there.”

“The South-South also benefited. The only part of the country that didn’t benefit anything was the South-East, unfortunately, because of who he is.

“He deliberately came out to show his hatred and disdain for the South-East. In the North-West, only his family benefited. These are facts. Most members of his cabal were from the Northeast, and that is why they benefited,” the NNPP chieftain noted during a recent interview with Daily Sun.