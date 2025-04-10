Ndume: Presidency Admits Error In List Of Tinubu’s Appointments, Withdraws List

The presidency has acknowledged errors in an earlier released list said to be a compilation of appointments made by President Bola Tinubu since assuming office in 2023.

The previous list was released on Wednesday night by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare.

Naija News reports that Dare was reacting to Senator Ali Ndume’s latest statement accusing Tinubu of failing to adhere to the principle of federal character with his appointments.

In a statement on his 𝕏 handle, the presidential aide stated that Tinubu is a detribalized leader.

Dare said a more expansive view of key federal appointments across major government institutions and agencies shows that the President is on the right track as far as Federal character is concerned.

According to the former Sports Minister, a glance at the list of 134 federal appointments he released shows that the Northern part of this country has a total of 71 appointments compared to 63 for the entire South.

However, Dare, in an updated statement via his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, said the previously released list of appointments has been discovered to be incorrect as it contained some errors.

The presidential aide added that an updated list would be provided later.

“We have noticed a number of errors in the list of appointments tweeted. We are sorry. We will provide at an updated list later. Thank you.,” he wrote.