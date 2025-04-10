‘Ndume Did Not Question Merit But Imbalance’ – Senator’s Aide Blasts Onanuga Over Tinubu’s ‘Lopsided Appointments’

The Senior Legislative Aide on Media and Strategy to Borno South Senator, Ali Ndume, Junaid Jubril Maiva, has slammed Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, for branding his principal a hypocrite.

Naija News reports that Ndume claimed President Tinubu’s appointments were lopsided and did not follow the constitution.

Ndume said unless the President corrected his skewed appointments, it would boomerang.

In response, Onanuga, in a post via 𝕏 on Tuesday, said Ndume forgot to speak about two of his kinsmen who recently clinched top roles in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

Onanuga asserted that Ndume is allergic to facts and addicted to theatrics.

Tinubu’s aide also stated that Ndume’s habit of firing half-baked criticisms only to be contradicted by facts proves he is more interested in headline-chasing, divisive narratives than offering constructive criticism.

Reacting to the accusation, Maiva, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said Onanuga’s choice of words branding the Senator a hypocrite with “selective perception” was not only unfortunate but also unbecoming of a man whose legacy in journalism once stood for truth and democratic values.

He noted that Onanuga’s reference to key appointments of two Borno kinsmen is a weak attempt at deflection, stressing that the individuals earned the roles.

Ndume’s aide clarified that the Senator did not question merit but imbalance, and there is a difference.

The statement reads, “As an aide to Senator Ali Ndume, I find it necessary to respond to the recent remarks made by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, regarding the Senator’s concerns over perceived lopsidedness in federal appointments.

“The choice of words used by Mr. Onanuga — branding the Senator a hypocrite with “selective perception” — was not only unfortunate but also unbecoming of a man whose legacy in journalism once stood for truth and democratic values.

“Let me be clear: Senator Ndume’s recent comments are not rooted in sentiment or sectional interest — they are grounded in the principles of equity, fairness, and constitutional order. His concern reflects what many Nigerians across diverse regions are quietly thinking but afraid to say. The idea that pointing out imbalances automatically translates into ingratitude or tribalism is a dangerous narrative — one that dismisses legitimate questions with emotional rebuttals.

“Mr. Onanuga’s reference to two sons of Borno currently holding top positions in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) is, quite frankly, a weak attempt at deflection. These individuals were not appointed as political compensation — they earned their roles through demonstrable capacity, professionalism, and an enviable track record. They are assets to the nation, not tokens to silence legitimate calls for inclusion.

“Senator Ndume has not questioned merit. He has questioned imbalance. And there is a difference.

“He (Ndume) is not seeking personal recognition or regional patronage — he is simply insisting that the federal character principle, as enshrined in Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), be respected and applied.

“The question, therefore, is not whether a few qualified individuals from a particular state have been appointed. The real question is: do the appointments across the federal landscape reflect the spirit and letter of that constitutional provision?

“To dismiss such a fundamental concern as “hypothetical” is not only insensitive — it is also intellectually dishonest. This isn’t about scoring political points or pushing ethnic narratives. It is about preserving the fragile unity of our nation by ensuring that all Nigerians feel represented and included in governance.

“It is also disappointing that instead of engaging with the facts and the principle of the Senator’s argument, Mr. Onanuga resorted to personal attacks — a tactic unbecoming of his office and legacy. Senator Ndume’s track record in national service, his commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria, and his willingness to speak uncomfortable truths are well known. Criticism, no matter how robust, should not cross the boundary into character assassination.”