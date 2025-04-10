“My Daughter Used My Phone To Call Tinubu” – Galadima, Narrates How Tinubu Helped His Daughter Secure A Job At NUPRC

A key figure in the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and close associate of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Buba Galadima, has shared how his daughter secured employment at the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) through the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

In a video interview with Africa Independent Television (AIT), monitored by Naija News on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, Galadima disclosed that despite his frequent criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, he maintains a personal friendship with President Tinubu.

Recalling the incident, he said: “My daughter used my phone to call President Tinubu, and the President picked the call thinking it was me. And they said they are my children, and that they are calling him because the country is hard. They told Tinubu that ‘our father cannot do this for us, and he told us that you are his friend’. He (Tinubu) said, yes, of course. I’m his friend.

“The little one said she just finished the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), she could not get a job with the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) headed by Gbenga Komolafe. He (Tinubu) just asked, ‘call Komolafe’, go and give my friend’s daughter job’. That is why she (Galadima’s daughter) wants to go to Mecca to thank God and to thank even Mr President.”

Galadima, a well-known political critic in recent years, previously had strong ties to former President Muhammadu Buhari. He was also a leading figure in the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC).

Expressing his disappointment with Buhari’s treatment of his family, he added: “And me that I worked for Buhari for 13 years. For 13 years, my daughter worked for him for four years. He instructed that she should not be paid salary. So who is better?”