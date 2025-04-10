LP Crisis: I Didn’t Disappear, I Still Have Case At Supreme Court – Apapa

Factional National Chairman of the Labour Party, Lamidi Apapa, has dismissed claims that he disappeared only to appear after a Supreme Court ruling on the party’s leadership crisis.

Naija News reports that Apapa said he has been in court challenging an Appeal Court ruling that recognized Julius Abure as the party’s national chairman.

Speaking with TVC on Thursday, Apapa said he was silent after the Appeal Court ruling because he preferred to obey the court while challenging its decision.

“I didn’t disappear. We have been going from one court to another. This fight started from the Federal High Court to the Appeal Court, now to the Supreme Court.

“But as somebody who believes in the rule of law, once a court has ruled that so so person should be there, you don’t need to talk again on that until another court decides otherwise. I have been struggling over the issue of these courts,” he said.

Apapa recalled that Abure had earlier been restrained from playing the role of a national officer, but he was supported and protected by Nenadi Usman‘s led faction of the party.

He further disclosed that he still has a case at the Supreme Court concerning the party.

“It was a court that suspended Abure, restrained Abure. And that time this same set of people that are now opposing Abure, they were the ones that were giving Abure protection. I told them that time when a court has ruled, restraining somebody from playing the role of a national officer, the best thing is to force him or compel him to step aside.

“You cannot be a judge in your own matter. At that time, they were protecting him for reasons best known to them, including the NLC.

“When he now went to Appeal Court, the Appeal Court lifted the ban that he should be regarded as the chairman of the party. I moved ahead to the Supreme Court. I didn’t want to make comments on what court has said. Right now I still have a case at the Supreme Court, I have another case at the Supreme Court, for you to know that I am not quiet,” he stated.